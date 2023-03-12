Mumbai: MPSTME, NMIMS to organise annual sports festival Conquer

Mumbai: Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering, a leading engineering college in Mumbai under NMIMS, recognises the importance of sports and is organising an annual sports festival called ‘Conquer’. The festival attracts thousands of students from various colleges across Mumbai and neighbouring cities.

Conquer 23 will comprise five sports: Cricket, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, and Basketball. These sports have been chosen based on their popularity among students and their ability to foster healthy competition. The event will be hosted at multiple locations, such as Andheri Sports Complex, Poinsur Gymkhana, Oval Maidan, Emma Sports Academy, and the Air India Ground (Santacruz East).

The festival is not limited to students from the sports field as all students have been encouraged to participate and cheer for their college teams.

With the motto of One Team, One Spirit, One Goal, Conquer 23 aims to provide the best hospitality to players and give players their due respect.