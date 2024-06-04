Mumbai: MNVS Student Wing Opposes BMS Name Change

MNVS | Instagram

Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of Raj Thackeray-led MNS, has comes out against the University of Mumbai's (MU) decision to let its colleges change the name of the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course to BCom (management studies).

The student body believes that the change of nomenclature will result in the popular programme being downgraded as a traditional course. In a recent letter to the varsity authorities, it has threatened agitation if the decision is not reversed.

Criticising the move, MNVS state chief organiser Santosh Gangurde said, “Mumbai is the country's financial capital and the region around the city is considered an international commercial hub. This is why the BMS course is a much sought after course at the university's affiliated colleges. To change the name of such course is intellectually bankrupt decision.”

The varsity offered the name change as a way for colleges to avoid bringing the undergraduate management programme under the regulatory control of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the apex body for technical programmes including engineering, pharmacy and management. However, those institutes that wish to retain the BMS name will have to get their courses recognised by the council, the university had said.

The move was necessitated as, earlier this year, AICTE had categorised BMS as well as Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) as professional courses. The apex body believes that the professional tag will help standardise the curricula of the course, while allowing students to benefit from various schemes run by AICTE.

While many of more than 400 MU colleges running BMS have already applied for the AICTE recognition, many are apprehensive about it as they believe that following norms for professional courses wouldn't be feasible or financially viable for them.

The admission process for the two courses will also be different. While the students can directly apply to the colleges for the rechristened BCom courses, as has been the practice, the entry to BMS, as well as BBA and BCA, courses will be through a state-level Common Entrance Test (CET), which was conducted on May 29.