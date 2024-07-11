Mumbai: Marginal Drop In Cut-Offs For City's Top Junior Colleges In Second Round Of Class 11 Admissions

Representative Photo | File

Mumbai: The second round of Class 11 admission saw only a marginal drop in the cut-offs at the top junior colleges in the city and areas around it, as less than half of the candidates allotted seats in the first round confirmed their spots.

Minor Changes In Merit List Cutoffs

While the difference in the first and second merit list cutoffs for the commerce stream barely crossed 1% point in most of the sought-after higher secondary institutes, the arts and science streams' admissions closed at 1-3% points lower than threshold scores.

While there were over 1.75 lakh candidates in queue for around 1.94 lakh seats available in the second round of Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), only 73,438 got seats in junior colleges of their choice. Of these, 20,030 were allotted their first preferred college, while the number of students getting their second and third choices was 13,469 and 10,388, respectively.

Details Of The 1st Round Of Admissions

The first round saw around 1.31 lakh students getting allotted seats in junior colleges, even though around 2.28 lakh students had registered for admissions. The majority of the students who were allotted seats in the first round got one of their first two choices. While 55,655 students got their first preference, the number of students getting their second and third preferred institute was 20,783 and 14,448.