Mumbai: Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management hosts annual alumni meet synergy 2023

Alumni members celebrate the meet with students, performers |

Mumbai: The MMS students of Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM) hosted its Annual Alumni Meet Synergy 2023 on February 25, 2023.

The Institute’s Chairman – Dr. Kamalji Gupta, Director – Dr. C. Satyanarayana,  Students Counsellor – Dr. Asha Aggarwal, and COO of Career & Guidance Cell – Mr. Rajeev Gupta inaugurated the Alumni Meet Synergy 2023 by lighting the lamp. 

The institute's aspiration is to provide dynamic high calibre management education, focusing on key missions:

  • To provide an affordable opportunity for a diverse group of students and other stakeholders to learn by integrating education, internship, and research.

  • To provide a multi-dimensional inter-disciplinary teaching-learning environment including online learning opportunities which would inculcate continuous learning habits among the students.

  • To create and leverage opportunities in floor training, and upskilling possibilities via development programs, research, and consultancy to establish and nurture linkages with industry and society.

  • Empowering management graduates to cultivate a global mindset which would significantly contribute to the growth of the Indian business environment and equitable social structure.

Mumbai: At Sydenham College's first ever reunion, a wishlist from alums
