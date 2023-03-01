Mumbai: Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management hosts annual alumni meet synergy 2023

Alumni members celebrate the meet with students, performers |

Mumbai: The MMS students of Lala Lajpatrai Institute of Management (LLIM) hosted its Annual Alumni Meet Synergy 2023 on February 25, 2023.

The Institute’s Chairman – Dr. Kamalji Gupta, Director – Dr. C. Satyanarayana, Students Counsellor – Dr. Asha Aggarwal, and COO of Career & Guidance Cell – Mr. Rajeev Gupta inaugurated the Alumni Meet Synergy 2023 by lighting the lamp.

The institute's aspiration is to provide dynamic high calibre management education, focusing on key missions:

To provide an affordable opportunity for a diverse group of students and other stakeholders to learn by integrating education, internship, and research.

To provide a multi-dimensional inter-disciplinary teaching-learning environment including online learning opportunities which would inculcate continuous learning habits among the students.

To create and leverage opportunities in floor training, and upskilling possibilities via development programs, research, and consultancy to establish and nurture linkages with industry and society.

Empowering management graduates to cultivate a global mindset which would significantly contribute to the growth of the Indian business environment and equitable social structure.