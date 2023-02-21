Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan sees a bus with school children in city traffic; here’s what happened next (watch video)

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the glory of his latest film Shehzada, had a heartwarming interaction with school children, a video of which he posted on social media.
The children, who were visibly excited at the sight of Aaryan, waved at the actor, who returned the favour with a 'thank you'.
Aaryan posted the video on his Twitter handle with the caption 'Traffic ho toh aisa'.
Watch video here:
Shehzada is Kartik's first film as a producer, starring the actor, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar.
