Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan sees a bus with school children in city traffic; here’s what happened next (watch video)

Kartik Aaryan and school kids | Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik

Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the glory of his latest film Shehzada, had a heartwarming interaction with school children, a video of which he posted on social media.

The children, who were visibly excited at the sight of Aaryan, waved at the actor, who returned the favour with a 'thank you'.

Aaryan posted the video on his Twitter handle with the caption 'Traffic ho toh aisa'.

Watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shehzada is Kartik's first film as a producer, starring the actor, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)