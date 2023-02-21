e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan sees a bus with school children in city traffic; here’s what happened next (watch video)

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan and school kids | Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik
Mumbai: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the glory of his latest film Shehzada, had a heartwarming interaction with school children, a video of which he posted on social media.

The children, who were visibly excited at the sight of Aaryan, waved at the actor, who returned the favour with a 'thank you'.

Aaryan posted the video on his Twitter handle with the caption 'Traffic ho toh aisa'.

Watch video here:

Shehzada is Kartik's first film as a producer, starring the actor,  Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Sachin Khedekar.

article-image

