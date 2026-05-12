Mumbai Jaundice Outbreak: Amity Panvel Students Allege Toxic Canteen Food, Cockroaches In Milk, And Governor Intervention |

Mumbai: The students of Amity University in Panvel have complained of health issues and reported cases of Jaundice, allegedly after consuming the food at the campus canteen.

Students Confront Administration Over FSSAI Claims

The issue came up when several students on the campus reported of jaundice, stomach issues and sickness in a span of one week. “When there was a sudden surge of cases, a delegation of students met with the college administration, where they claimed that all the food served at the canteen is FSSAI approved,” said Amir Kazi, State joint secretary of All India Students’ Federation (AISF).

The student body claimed that several students have been suffering since April due to unhygienic conditions, contaminated food, unsafe drinking water, and poor hostel facilities. The students stated that the cockroaches and insects were found in milk and sandwich and the lentils were discoloured.

Governor Receives Memorandum with Medical Proof

As the complaints increased in the following days and no resolution in sight, a delegation of students met with the Governor of Maharashtra, who also serves as Chancellor of Universities, and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate intervention. The delegation reportedly submitted medical reports and testimonies from affected students, highlighting allegations of food contamination, poor living conditions, and suppression of student voices on campus.

In a statement, AISF said students and parents are paying high fees for promised “world-class infrastructure” and safe facilities, but students are allegedly being exposed to unsafe food and unhygienic living conditions.

Among its key demands, AISF called for a high-level independent inquiry into the allegations, medical assistance and screening for affected students, inspection of hostel kitchens and drinking water facilities by government authorities, and protection for students raising concerns. The organisation also demanded accountability and strict action against officials found responsible for negligence.

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