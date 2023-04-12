Mumbai: Jai Hind College opens entrance test registrations for admission to self-financed courses

Mumbai: The Jai Hind College (autonomous) has started accepting registrations for the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) which is held for admissions to its self-financed courses.
The online entrance test will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be conducted only once for all students. The admission merit list will be based on a weightage of 50% for the Jai Hind College Common Entrance Exam (CEE) and 50% for the XII Board results.
Candidates can continue to register for the CEE till May 31, 2023, on the official website at - jaihind.radicalforms.com. Students must pay the application fees and upload their Aadhar and a recent picture in order to successfully register for the exam.
The JHC CEE will be held for the following courses:
Bachelor of Accounts and Finance (BAF)
Bachelor of Banking & Insurance (BBI)
Bachelor of Financial Market (BFM)
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (in collaboration with TCS)
Bachelor of Arts in Advertising & Journalism (BMM) or BA(Ad.J)(BMM)
Bachelor of Science of Information Technology (BSc. IT)
As per the circular released by the college, the self-financed programmes this year would be be aligned with NEP-2020 according to the guidelines released by the Government of Maharashtra.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)