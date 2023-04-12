 Mumbai: Jai Hind College opens entrance test registrations for admission to self-financed courses
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
As per the circular released by the college, the self-financed programmes this year would be be aligned with NEP-2020 | Jai Hind College, Mumbai

Mumbai: The Jai Hind College (autonomous) has started accepting registrations for the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) which is held for admissions to its self-financed courses.

The online entrance test will consist of multiple-choice questions and will be conducted only once for all students. The admission merit list will be based on a weightage of 50% for the Jai Hind College Common Entrance Exam (CEE) and 50% for the XII Board results.

Read Also
Mumbai: Jai Hind College's magnificent new auditorium to be inaugurated tomorrow; pics inside
article-image

Candidates can continue to register for the CEE till May 31, 2023, on the official website at - jaihind.radicalforms.com. Students must pay the application fees and upload their Aadhar and a recent picture in order to successfully register for the exam.

The JHC CEE will be held for the following courses:

  • Bachelor of Accounts and Finance (BAF)

  • Bachelor of Banking & Insurance (BBI)

  • Bachelor of Financial Market (BFM)

  • Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

  • Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) (in collaboration with TCS)

  • Bachelor of Arts in Advertising & Journalism (BMM) or BA(Ad.J)(BMM)

  • Bachelor of Science of Information Technology (BSc. IT)

As per the circular released by the college, the self-financed programmes this year would be be aligned with NEP-2020 according to the guidelines released by the Government of Maharashtra.

