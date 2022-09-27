Mumbai: IIT Bombay extends e-Yantra Innovation Challenge 2022 deadline

IIT Bombay |

Mumbai: The e-Yantra Innovation Challenge (eYIC 2022-23) registration date has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay from September 25 to September 30, 2022, according to Careers 360. On September 1, 2022, IIT Bombay opened registration for eYIC 2022. eYIC robotics outreach has a 1 crore startup seed funding at stake for participants.

Finding cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for inclusive urban infrastructure and agriculture is the goal of this initiative. The CSE department of IIT Bombay is home to the eYIC project, which is supported by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is an outreach programme for young engineers that employs the Project-Based Learning (PBL) methodology by giving them practical experience.

Since 2014, the e-Yantra Innovation Challenge (eYIC) has been a yearly competition that trains 2,000 students on average in essential skills. The goal of this year's theme is to provide a forum for great minds to develop ideas for an inclusive urban lifestyle that better accommodates those with disabilities.

Read Also IIT Powai to lead project Bahubhaashak at nation wide institute summit

IIT Bombay Incubator SINE, which has supported numerous entrepreneurs, provides young engineers with a platform to create their own businesses. Deutsche Bank, the inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA), the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship at IIT-Bombay, and other organisations are partners of e-Yantra.

The successful teams will receive a seed investment from the enormous Rs 1 crore prize fund. Additionally, there are additional chances for players to win prizes valued up to $25 lakh.