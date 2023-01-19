e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Guru Nanak College conducts Juhu Beach clean-up drive

The students spread awareness regarding the importance of cleanliness among the people through their slogans and fun activities such as dancing, singing and games.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Guru Nanak students participated in beach clean up in Juhu |
Mumbai: Zeal, the intercollegiate festival of Guru Nanak College is being held on January 27 and 28. Students organised Juhu Beach Clean up drive associated with the Rotaract Club of Guru Nanak College. They were accompanied by Prof. Harpreet Kaur and Prof. Amrin Moger. Around 65 students volunteered for this social activity planned by Zeal Team & Rotaract Club of GNC.

The students spread awareness regarding the importance of cleanliness among the people through their slogans and fun activities such as dancing, singing and games. During this activity, students learned many things and got new experiences.

An NGO named Gully Classes Foundation also joined this activity. The Juhu beach clean up drive was such a great success. Dr. Pushpindar G Bhatia, Principal appreciated the students for their amazing work and wished them success for future activities.

