Mumbai: Early bells, curb on outdoor activities in city schools amid heatwave

Mumbai: With the city simmering under boiling temperatures, schools are taking a number of measures to keep students safe from the scorching heat.

A few schools in the city and suburbs have reduced the school hours so that the children reach home early. While some schools are conducting sports and other outdoor activities in the morning, others have moved them indoors. The teachers are also urging the students to stay hydrated.

The city has been witnessing sweltering weather since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a heatwave a month ago. For the last few days, the maximum temperature hovered around 36°C, though unseasonal rains brought some respite to the city on Wednesday. It's even hotter in Thane, where the temperature crossed the 40°C mark on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sulochanadevi Singhania School in Thane has shortened the school day from the usual 8 AM - 3 PM to 8 AM - 1 PM. Similarly, starting this week, students at Campion School in Colaba are returning home at 12:30 PM instead of 2:30 PM.

"Our exams are over and we have resumed classes, but the school is running half-day for all the grades. The children get back home for the lunch. The younger students will soon get their summer vacation," said Revathi Srinivasan, Principal, Sulochanadevi Singhania School.

The schools are also limiting outdoor activities to prevent dehydration and heat stroke. "We are not allowing students to venture outside the school building. The sports and other activities are also taking place indoors," said Angela Almeida, Principal, Tilak Global School, Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Convent of Jesus and Mary School in Fort has allotted the first hour of school for sports and cultural activities. "We have a 'zero period' from 8 AM to 9 PM, where students partake in various activities. While we are running the school according to the regular schedule, we may bring it down to half day soon," said the school Principal Sister Flory Fargose.

The schools said that barring a few stray cases of headaches and vomiting, they haven't seen any heat-related ailments among kids. "Awareness has been created among the students to keep themselves hydrated through the day during summer to make up for the loss of body fluids due to sweating... They are allowed to take water breaks more frequently or sip water from their bottles when they are thirsty in class," said Madhu Wadke, Principal of Gopi Birla Memorial School at Malabar Hill.