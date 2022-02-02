Mumbai: Deadlock over usage of school buses as no party willing to relent

The state cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal for 100 per cent road tax exemption from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022 for all buses used for schools across the state. School bus operators across the state experienced unprecedented losses in this period due to the pandemic. There are around 44,000 school buses in Maharashtra and around 8,000 in Mumbai.

The School Bus Owners’ Association, meanwhile, is also demanding a 30 per cent fee rise this year, which they planned to impose on February 1, but no clear communication has been provided to parents, causing them to be concerned about the service.

Even though schools have resumed offline, many parents are still unable to bring their children to schools owing to a lack of transportation. They want the school bus service to be available as soon as possible. “It is unrealistic to expect parents to drop and pick up their children without buses. Many parents do not send their children to physical school due to a lack of transportation options. Many don’t even own cars,” said Gayatri Shah, a parent from Mumbai, adding that they understand that bus expenses may increase owing to increasing petrol prices, but to get students back to school, adjustments are needed.

Schools that use the bus service are still debating the matter and are reluctant to comment on it. Parents are, however, concerned. Sanne Gandhi, a parent of two said, “It is a good move that the government clears the way for buses to resume by waiving road tax. Buses can adjust fees to inflation and to cover petrol hikes. The key is to communicate this clearly.”

The School Bus Owners’ Association president Anil Garg said, “All school buses will return to their respective schools once our terms and conditions are approved by the school and parents. In addition, the drivers and the attendants have demanded two-month wages in advance to return to duty.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:25 PM IST