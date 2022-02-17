Mumbai court grants bail to 'Hindustani Bhau' over students' protest

Mumbai sessions court on Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Vikas Fhatak Alias, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau in the matter of Dharavi students protest against the offline board exams, said Advocate Aniket Nikam.

Vikas Fhatak was arrested on February 1 for allegedly provoking students of class 10 and 12 to protest against the offline board exams.

In a video uploaded by Hindustani Bhau earlier, he allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad to protest.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 06:21 PM IST