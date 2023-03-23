Mumbai: Construction ruckus spoils exam prep for Parel students

Parking lot construction takes a toll on exam preparation for Parel students | FPJ

Mumbai: In a rare occurrence, the Education Inspector of Southern Mumbai Division, Devidas Mahajan, alerted and dashed a letter to the area’s Assistant Municipal Commissioner about the ruckus created by a construction site in Parel.

The letter states that the noisy site has ailed many students, especially those who were preparing for their Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC exams and will now start preparations for entrance tests like the JEE and NEET.



Residents of Mahadevachi Wadi, which is home to several students, have been raising this issue for several months now since the construction site undertaken by Runwal developers is adjacent to the building complex, making exam season particularly difficult for their children.

Though the project has been going on for many years, the builder off late has adopted outrageous timings to work on the project, say residents of the Wadi. “The work starts early in the morning, at 7 am, and goes on for long hours till 10 pm. I have personally visited the site, requesting the builder to tone down these hours for the exam season, all in vain,” said Gayatri Tankar, who has two sons preparing for their vivas before their Class 8 final exam.



While many students pushed themselves to study through the commotion, others found ways to stay out of the house for as long as possible. Neha Mhatre, whose windows face the construction site, sent her son to tuition from 7 am to 11 am after which he attended the DG Ruparel college till evening.

“When he had time to spare he went and studied at his friend’s house to prepare for his Class 12 HSC boards. These are important years after all,” she said.



Disturbances caused by the loud construction were a problem for all at Mahadevachi Wadi but they managed to protect themselves from the dust emitted by the construction site.

The same cannot be said for the residents of Rameshwar Society which is present on the other side of the Runwal site. Akanksha Daundkar, a class 12 student, fell ill because of the dust that came flying from this project right in the middle of her board exams. Since then she decided that she was better off away from her house and joined tuitions with her friend Manaswi.

Akanksha and other young students at risk of illnesses caused by dust |



“The two of us spend the whole day out so we can focus on our Class 12 exams. The builders haven’t even put up tin sheets that would stop the dust coming into the chawl,” said Akanksha.



As per residents, the structure coming up right in front of their chawls is a four-story parking lot for those who will occupy the skyscraper. With Akanksha being the eldest, the chawl is home to nearly twenty more students who have stopped studying or playing outside their houses fearing that the crane at the construction site might drop something on their heads.



The FPJ contacted the Runwal developers for a statement but the officials sent no response. The plight of these students was also voiced by Chetan Pednekar, a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidhyarthi Sena, who tweeted the videos of the racket caused by the construction site.

Responding to the tweet, the official account of Mumbai police stated that the R.A.K. Road Police Station has been notified about this complaint. Residents from both housing complexes believe that their problem persists.