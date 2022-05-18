Mumbai class 2 student receives honour from India Book of Records

Mumbai: Shlok Arvind, a student of Class 2 at Billabong High International School (BHIS), Malad, was honoured with an honorary entry into the India Book of Records for his excellent grasp of mapology and geography.

The seven-year-old was honoured for recognising the national flags of 95 countries in less than a minute, as well as naming their capitals. Shlok also answered questions about the issue with a high level of accuracy.

"The credit for Shlok's performance goes to his teachers," said Shlok's mother, expressing her pride in her son's accomplishment. "Shlok's interest in Mapology began when he was three and a half years old. He has a broad understanding of the issue. He can recognise any country, place, landscape, mountain range, sea, ocean, and river on the map," she added.

Delighted over Shlok’s achievement, school principal Dr Madhu Singh said, “Shlok’s achievement is a proud moment for all of us. We realised his interest and our teachers engaged him in gaining more proficiency in the subject. Our focus is on a holistic curriculum that helps the students to identify their true self and pursue their dreams.”

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 02:37 PM IST