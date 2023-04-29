 Mumbai: 'Career/Job Fair' to be held on May 7 in Dadar; check details
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Over 750 students and youths have registered for the "Career/Job/Start Up Fair" to be held on May 7 from 9.00 am to 6.00 pm at the Bombay Andhra Mahasabha Hall, near Dadar (Central Railway) station.   

Over 20 companies will set up stalls to offer jobs and 20 educational institutes will also set up stalls to offer guidance. The department of skill development and employment of the state government will also have its presence. Minister for skill development, Govt of Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha willl inaugurate the fair. Details can be had on whatsapp numbers 9920155702, 9920528833 or 9819043703.

