Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

BMC office | File image

The BMC will soon launch an initiative to provide free, air-conditioned study rooms within containers for underprivileged students from slum areas. Following the success of free libraries in public parks, this project aims to create a comfortable and conducive learning environment.

The first of these study spaces will be set up in south Mumbai, with tenders now open for the project. The study room in Ganesh Murti Nagar, in Colaba, will consist of two containers with a capacity of 15 students each. The containers will be equipped with tables and chairs. “Work on air-conditioning and other amenities is underway, with tenders issued for the same. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs50 lakh. We have plans to start the study room within the next month,” a civic official said.

Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Guardian Minister, stated, “I have instructed civic officials to identify slum areas where these containers can be placed for underprivileged students. Their education should not be hindered by financial constraints. This initiative will provide them with a comfortable learning environment. The project will be funded by the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC).”

The BMC also plans to set up the first ‘Signal School’ beneath the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) flyover at Amar Mahal junction. Constructed from 10 containers, this school is expected to cost over Rs2 crore and will be funded by DPDC. It will accommodate around 60 to 100 students. The ground-breaking ceremony for the project is set to take place soon, said a civic source. In May 2022, the BMC inaugurated its first free library under Corporate Social Responsibility in Mumbai. Currently, there are 50 such libraries throughout the city.