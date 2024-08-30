 Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

The first of these study spaces will be set up in south Mumbai, with tenders now open for the project.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:57 AM IST
article-image
BMC office | File image

The BMC will soon launch an initiative to provide free, air-conditioned study rooms within containers for underprivileged students from slum areas. Following the success of free libraries in public parks, this project aims to create a comfortable and conducive learning environment.

The first of these study spaces will be set up in south Mumbai, with tenders now open for the project. The study room in Ganesh Murti Nagar, in Colaba, will consist of two containers with a capacity of 15 students each. The containers will be equipped with tables and chairs. “Work on air-conditioning and other amenities is underway, with tenders issued for the same. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs50 lakh. We have plans to start the study room within the next month,” a civic official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Water Levels At 7 Lakes Reach 95.75%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon; BMC Lifts 10% Cut
article-image

Deepak Kesarkar, Mumbai Guardian Minister, stated, “I have instructed civic officials to identify slum areas where these containers can be placed for underprivileged students. Their education should not be hindered by financial constraints. This initiative will provide them with a comfortable learning environment. The project will be funded by the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC).”

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Street Vendors Election Sees 49.46% Turnout; Results Await SC Decision
article-image

The BMC also plans to set up the first ‘Signal School’ beneath the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) flyover at Amar Mahal junction. Constructed from 10 containers, this school is expected to cost over Rs2 crore and will be funded by DPDC. It will accommodate around 60 to 100 students. The ground-breaking ceremony for the project is set to take place soon, said a civic source. In May 2022, the BMC inaugurated its first free library under Corporate Social Responsibility in Mumbai. Currently, there are 50 such libraries throughout the city.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

Mumbai: BMC To Launch Free, Air-Conditioned Study Rooms For Childrens From Slum Area

Student Suicides In India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, And MP Lead In Rates, NCRB Report Reveals...

Student Suicides In India: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, And MP Lead In Rates, NCRB Report Reveals...

MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

MP: Jan Shikshaks Inspect Schools But Rarely Take Classes

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Recruitment Admit Cards OUT; Exam Date Inside!

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Recruitment Admit Cards OUT; Exam Date Inside!

Free Press Journal Celebrates Teachers' Day With Unique Concept; Deadline For Participation Extended...

Free Press Journal Celebrates Teachers' Day With Unique Concept; Deadline For Participation Extended...