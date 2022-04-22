Mumbai: BMC targets 1 lakh admissions by July 31

The BMC has started the admission process in its schools and set a target to enrol one lakh new students. For this, the civic body has undertaken the campaign ‘Mission Admission-Ekach Lakshya-Ek Laksha’, which it claims is getting an overwhelming response. Admissions started on April 18 and, within five days, 11,549 new students have enrolled.

Guardian minister for Mumbai suburbs Aaditya Thackeray had proposed ideas to improve the education standards in civic-run schools. A budgetary provision of Rs 3,370.24 crore has been made in the current financial year. The minister’s concept includes imparting quality education along with programmes to help in the overall development of students. Accordingly, changes have been done in the curriculum and other educational facilities and school buildings.

BMC schools impart learning in Marathi, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Gujarati. Over three lakh students are enrolled in 1,150 schools from classes nursery to 10.

The administration said it is confident that the target of enrolling one lakh students will be achieved by July 31. The admission process for nursery, Class 1 and Class 2 is currently underway. Officials said the enrollment for further divisions will increase once other schools declare their results.

Joint municipal commissioner (education) Ajit Kumbhar said parents are also responding positively to the initiative. As part of this initiative, all BMC schools are now known as Mumbai Public Schools. The BMC offers free education to all students and has hired experienced teachers. In 2019, the pass percentage for Class 10 in their school was 53.19 per cent, which rose to 93.25 percent in 2020; in 2021, it reportedly reached 100 per cent.

As per officials, the BMC is the only civic body across the country that imparts education in eight different languages. It also offers lessons in music, art, scout guide and work experience. Mumbai Public Schools also implement programmes that help children express their hidden talents.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:04 PM IST