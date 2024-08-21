Mumbai: Bhavishya Yaan Students Felicitated By Actor Manasi Salvi At Annual Day Celebration

Manasi Salvi felicitating Bhavishya Yaan students at the annual day celebration, along with President RCB Satyan Israni and Bhavishya Yaan Chairperson Akhil Sanghi. | FPJ

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay's (RCB) student enrichment program, Bhavishya Yaan, celebrated its annual day with great enthusiasm. The event was graced by acting icon Manasi Salvi, who felicitated the successful students passing out of the five Municipal Schools where the program is run.

Speaking on the occasion, Manasi stressed the need for direction and action among today's youth, inspiring the students to work towards their goals. President RCB Satyan Israni congratulated the students and the team that runs this widely acclaimed program.

Bhavishya Yaan Chairperson Akhil Sanghi highlighted the program's achievements, mentioning the many toppers who have emerged from it. He encouraged students to avail of the scholarships offered to ensure they complete their higher education and secure good jobs. Sanghi also announced a new internship program envisioned by veteran Rotarian Arun Sanghi.