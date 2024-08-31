 Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe For Securing Admission
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe For Securing Admission

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding ₹50,000 Bribe For Securing Admission

The accused was identified as Ravindranath Singh (56), working in Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College of Arts, Science and Commerce located in Ghatkopar, he said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an administrative officer of a city-based college for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man for his daughter's admission to an academic course, an official said here on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ravindranath Singh (56), working in Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College of Arts, Science and Commerce located in Ghatkopar, he said.

Read Also
Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...
article-image

An Official Of The Anti-Corruption Bureau Speaks On The Case

The complainant's daughter was seeking an admission in Class 11 of commerce stream at the college. But her name did not figure in the list of shortlisted students. Therefore, the girl and her father went to the college and met Singh requesting him to help them in the process, the ACB official said.

FPJ Shorts
Sudhanshu Pandey REFUTES Possibility Of His Return To Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Don't Think That's Going To Happen'
Sudhanshu Pandey REFUTES Possibility Of His Return To Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa: 'Don't Think That's Going To Happen'
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
Uorfi Javed Reacts To Getting Threats For Her Lifestyle: 'Attention Seeking Bewkoof...'
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More Exam Day Guidelines Here
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup
UPI Circle Delegate Payment: Everything You Need To Know From Features To Setup

The victim later also met the local legislator, who gave a recommendation letter addressed to the college to help him in securing admission for his daughter, he added.

Read Also
Assam Shocker: Class 10 Student Found Dead In Tinsukia School Hostel, Locals Block Road Demanding...
article-image

When the victim met Singh again, he initially demanded Rs 1.50 lakh from him, but later reduced the amount to Rs 50,000. The complainant then approached the anti-graft agency, which verified his complaint. It laid a trap and caught Singh while accepting the bribe.

He was arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More...

UPSC NDA, CDS Exam 2024 Tomorrow: Mobile Phones, Electronic Devices Strictly Prohibited, Check More...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding...

Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College For Demanding...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Seat Allotment Result Today, Check Dates For Physical...

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

NEET PG 2024 Scorecard To Be Out At This Time, Check Details Here

Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls

Delhi University Appoints Satyapal Singh As Chief Election Officer For Students' Union 2024-25 Polls