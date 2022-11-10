Mumbai: 3,000 LLM students to get rectified marksheets today

File

Mumbai: Ten days have passed since the University of Mumbai (MU) made a printing blunder with over 3,000 marksheets of final year LLB students. The students were given marksheets with incorrect permanent registration numbers (PRN) which put a hiatus on their plans of applying for a their Masters' degree. In line with its previous statement, MU is all set to send out the corrected mark sheets to law colleges around the city, by today morning.

While talking to The Free Press Journal, Directorate of Examinations, Dr Prasad Karande said, “Every single marksheet has been corrected and will be delivered to the colleges by Thursday morning. Some marksheets had issues beyond PRNs, wherein previous semester marks were entered incorrectly. This is why the university took time to compile the corrected results.”