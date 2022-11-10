e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: 3,000 LLM students to get rectified marksheets today

Mumbai: 3,000 LLM students to get rectified marksheets today

Ten days have passed since the University of Mumbai (MU) made a printing blunder with over 3,000 marksheets of final year LLB students.

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
File
Follow us on

Mumbai: Ten days have passed since the University of Mumbai (MU) made a printing blunder with over 3,000 marksheets of final year LLB students. The students were given marksheets with incorrect permanent registration numbers (PRN) which put a hiatus on their plans of applying for a their Masters' degree. In line with its previous statement, MU is all set to send out the corrected mark sheets to law colleges around the city, by today morning.

While talking to The Free Press Journal, Directorate of Examinations, Dr Prasad Karande said, “Every single marksheet has been corrected and will be delivered to the colleges by Thursday morning. Some marksheets had issues beyond PRNs, wherein previous semester marks were entered incorrectly. This is why the university took time to compile the corrected results.”

Read Also
Mumbai updates: Civic agency to begin redecking Parel's TT flyover soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Odisha: Schools, colleges declare half-day as President Murmu to pay visit

Odisha: Schools, colleges declare half-day as President Murmu to pay visit

NTA releases provisional answer key for DUET PG; learn more

NTA releases provisional answer key for DUET PG; learn more

Assam: Dropout rate in schools doubled due to Covid, says Education Minister

Assam: Dropout rate in schools doubled due to Covid, says Education Minister

Assam: Government directs Madrassa to provide documents about location, teachers by December 1

Assam: Government directs Madrassa to provide documents about location, teachers by December 1

Mumbai: 3,000 LLM students to get rectified marksheets today

Mumbai: 3,000 LLM students to get rectified marksheets today