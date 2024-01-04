Mumbai: 2 Teenaged Assam Students, Who Fled Home To Become Businessmen In City, Rescued By Police At Airport | File/ Representative Image

In a shocking incident, two class 9 students from Assam's Tinsukia fled their homes and caught a flight to Mumbai in pursuit of becoming businessmen. However the police of Assam and Mumbai rescued both the students on Thursday morning in a coordinated operation, reports the Indian express.

Both students had just failed their exams when they stumbled upon the concept of using artificial intelligence (AI) for a business venture, inspired by viral videos on social media.

Fearing that their families won't allow them to start their ventures, the duo decided to travel to Mumbai without informing them, according to the officials. The report further said that the police officials took the two teens into their custody at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

The 15-year-old and a 14-year-old had left for Mumbai on Wednesday without informing their families. The teenagers had boarded flight to Mumbai.

Families of both reported missing complaint

The families of the both reported missing complaint at the Doomdooma police station in Assam, following which the Assam police reached out to the Mumbai Police for assistance. Meanwhile in Mumbai, officials from the Sahar police station, airport staff, customs, and CISF officials gathered at the T2 terminal upon the early Thursday arrival of the flight in question.

According to a police official, the duo watched videos of companies utilizing AI on social platforms, sparking their interest to visit Mumbai for business. Knowing their families wouldn't approve, they kept their plans secret. They purchased air tickets online and flew out on Wednesday evening. The Mumbai police will soon transfer the custody of both the children to their families.