Mumbai: First Merit List To Be Released Today At mu.ac.in; Details Here

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai University first merit list will be releasing today i.e June 19 2023, for admissions in various colleges. Candidates will be able to check the list at mu.ac.in or on the websites of individual colleges. The KC college has released first merit list for all undergraduate courses.

As per the official scheduled released by Mumbai University, the first merit list has been released in time. Therefore, eligible candidates have time till tomorrow (June 20) with respect to completing the document verification process.

Steps to check first merit list - 2023:

1. Students must visit the official website of Mumbai University - mu.ac.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'UG admission' and then click on the merit lists.

3. Several lists for different colleges would open on your screen

4. You may check them and proceed for the admission accordingly

According to the schedule, June 27, 2023 is the last day for fee submission in the respective colleges till 3pm. Students are advised to take a note of process. If the name does not appear on the first merit list, they would be moving on to the second merit list. Upcoming merit list will be released on June 28, 2023.

Mumbai University with women security:

Mumbai University has come up with women security guards in all the girls hostel round the clock. “We already had women security guards for hostels which are catering to girls. But yet there were a few gaps. But now we have made it mandatory that for both shifts, there has to be a woman security guard on the job,” said Sunil Bhirud, registrar of Mumbai University. He along with other varsity officials reviewed the ground situation in Mumbai University hostels last week.