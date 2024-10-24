MU To Hold 2-Day International Seminar On Indian Ocean Region In Collaboration With Heidelberg University From October 24

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The Department of Law and Department of German of Mumbai University, in collaboration with the Institute of Comparative Laws, Conflict of Law and International Business Law, Heidelberg University are set to hold a two-day international seminar on the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) discussing challenges and opportunities. The seminar, which is being held under the aegis of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), will commence on Wednesday.

The first session on Wednesday will witness an inaugural keynote speech on maritime strategy by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh (AVSM, NM), the Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief of Western Naval Command, Mumbai. It will be followed by a panel discussions on geostrategic dynamics in the IOR, and maritime security challenges and cooperation in the Indian Ocean.

On Friday, the day 2 of the seminar, panel discussions on environmental sustainability and climate change resilience, and economic development and trade in the IOR will take place which will be followed by a concluding keynote address on comprehensive national power and security.

Alongside Admiral Singh, the list of guests and speakers includes Lt. Gen. Vinod Khandare (Retd.), Principal Advisor to the Ministry of Defence; Edu Wardoyo, Consul-General of Indonesia in Mumbai; Professor Ravindra D. Kulkarni, the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University; Dr. Vijay Kalatri, Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan; and Ajay Bhamre, the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University.

“The IOR, which spreads from the eastern coast of Africa to the western shores of Australia, is a crucial conduit for international trade, dynamic stage for geopolitical manoeuvring and a focal point of international maritime policy. The region is home to more than 2 billion people and is rich in resources, yet it remains one of the least developed parts of the world. The seminar will focus on exploring challenges and opportunities in the region,” the brochure on the seminar noted.

“To mitigate the various challenges in the IOR, several collaborative measures have been undertaken. Joint naval exercises and anti-piracy operations have been implemented to enhance regional security. Economic cooperation has been bolstered through trade agreements and other initiatives. Environmental efforts are also a key focus, with collaborative projects targeting sustainable development and disaster risk management to protect the region’s diverse ecosystems. The conference will provide a platform to bring these issues into academic discussion through papers, debates and deliberation,” it added.