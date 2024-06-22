MU Second Merit List 2024 Out: Check Updates & Document Requirements

Mumbai University (MU) has released the second merit list for several affiliated colleges, including Xavier’s College and HR College. However, KC College and Hinduja College are yet to publish their second merit lists. Candidates who have completed their class 12 exams and submitted their application forms can check the updated merit list today on the official website at mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The final merit lists for all colleges are expected to be available on the website soon.

How to Check Mumbai University Second Merit List 2024

To download the Mumbai University Second Merit List for 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Mumbai University: mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

2. Locate and click on the link titled “Mumbai University Second Merit List.”

3. Open the PDF file to view the merit list.

4. Review the details such as candidate’s name, application number, result, category, and other information.

5. Download the PDF for your reference.

6. Print a copy of the merit list for future use.

Documents Required for Mumbai University 2nd Merit List 2024

Candidates must ensure they have the following documents for verification and fee payment by 3 PM on June 27:

- Two passport-size photographs (soft copy)

- Signature (soft copy)

- Aadhaar Card

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- Class 10 (SSC) mark sheet with one attested photocopy

- Class 12 (HSC) mark sheet with three attested photocopies

- Specially-abled certificate (if applicable)

- Transfer certificate (if applicable)

- Migration certificate (if applicable)

- Gap certificate (if applicable)

- Cultural or sports certificate (if applicable)

Important Dates

- Third merit list: Expected by June 28, 5 PM

- Document upload and fee payment deadline: June 29 to July 3

The first merit list for Mumbai University UG admissions was released on June 13, showing high cut-offs at St. Xavier’s College for the BA program. Queries can be addressed to helpline numbers 8104163490, 9324480018, 8104578847, or via email at nep2024@mu.ac.in during working hours from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM.