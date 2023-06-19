 MU Admissions 2023: First Merit List & Cut-off Marks For KPB Hinduja College of Commerce
MU Admissions 2023: First Merit List & Cut-off Marks For KPB Hinduja College of Commerce

The KPB Hinduja College located in in South Mumbai also released the candidate's list today.

Updated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
KPB Hinduja College of Commerce, Mumbai | facebook

The University of Mumbai has released the first merit list of 2023 for admissions into undergraduate (UG) courses. Colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University including KPB Hinduja College, BK Birla College, St. Andrew's, H R College of Commerce and Economics, Sophia College for Women, St Xavier’s College have released the MU merit list along with cut off and admission process for UG programmes on their respective websites.

KPB Hinduja College Merit List First Cut-off 2023-24

FYBCOM: 74.33%

FYBAF: 86.50%

FYBBI: 68.00%

FYBFM: 86.80%

  • Commerce: 88.17%

  • Arts: 70%

  • Science: 74%

FYBAMMC:

  • Commerce: 82%

  • Arts: 70.33%

  • Science: 50.83%

FYBIM: 46.83%

FYBTM: 45.50%

FYBSCIT: (Maths Marks): 82 Marks

Last year the Merit List Cut-off 2022-2023 was as follows:

FYBCOM: 65.50%

FYBAF: 84.83%

FYBBI: 63.67%

FYBFM: 83.50%

  • Commerce: 85.00%

  • Arts: 73.17%

  • Science: 76.17%

FYBAMMC:

  • Commerce: 75.33%

  • Arts: 68.00%

  • Science: 80.50%

FYBIM: -

FYBTM: -

FYBSCIT: (Maths Marks): 67 Marks

The Mumbai University merit list will include selected candidate’s registration number, name, category, marks obtained, qualifying marks and more. Candidates will require documents such as passport size photograph, signature, Aadhar Card, ‘ABC’ ID, caste certificate, 10th and 12th (HSC) marksheets, and specially abled certificate etc. to participate in the counselling process. For more information visit: https://mu.ac.in/

KPB Hinduja College of Commerce

KPB Hinduja College of Commerce | FPJ

