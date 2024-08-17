MSU To Provide Skill-Based UGC-Approved Courses For Children Of CRPF Workers; Admissions Begin July

File

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has signed an MoU with Medhavi Skills University (MSU) to provide customised skill-based degree and diploma programmes for the children of the CRPF personnel. The purpose of the agreement is to give the families of those who have given their lives in defense of India's security dignity and power.

Following the MoU, MSU will provide specially created, industry-aligned programs. These UGC-approved courses will be in line with the National Skills Verification Framework (NSVF) and the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020).

These courses will only be available to CRPF workers, and they will involve 50% hands-on learning at MSU's Industry Partners. To receive benefits under the programs, a minimum eligibility criteria of 10/10+2 must be met with a government-recognised certificate.

In accordance with the most recent rules from UGC, there will be two cycles of admission for the courses, i.e., July and January. The first admissions session will take place in July.

The courses are designed to help the children of CRPF families become more employable. They are in line with the National Credit Framework (NCrF) to enable the children to use their academic credits toward other objectives.

On August 13, in Siliguri, the MoU was signed by Radha, President of the Regional CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), Group Centre (GC) Siliguri, in the presence of Kuldip Sarma, Pro-Chancellor and Co-Founder of MSU, and Pankaj Kumar, DIG, GC Siliguri.

On the occasion, Sarma stated, “With Independence Day spirit all around us, the timing of this collaboration is particularly fitting. MSU regards the defense forces as a crucial partner in its mission to upskill India. It is committed to enhancing education avenues and the employability of the families of our heroes. This initiative is a testament to our unwavering support for the CRPF personnel and their loved ones.”

Radha emphasised the significance of the MoU. "This landmark collaboration aligns with CWA's objectives of providing opportunities for better education, as well as vocational and technical training, to the children and families of CRPF personnel. We must support the educational and professional goals of families who sacrifice greatly for our nation's security and well-being," she added.