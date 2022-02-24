MSBSHSE: Partial changes in the board exam schedule for bifocal and M.C.V.C. subjects

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has scheduled class 12 exams for March and April 2022, from March 4 to March 30.





There are certain changes to the HSC board exam timetable, according to a recent circular released by Maharashtra State Board Secretary, Dr. Ashok Bhale.





Exam schedules for general and bifocal exams, as well as M.C.V.C., have changed. Exams that were originally scheduled for March 5 and 7 have been rescheduled for April 5 and 7, respectively, due to unforeseen technical issues.





The schedule for the written examination and other examinations for the Higher Secondary Certificate has not changed (12th standard). The schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (E. 10th) examination has also remained unchanged.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:27 PM IST