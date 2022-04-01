MPSC Group-c Prelim from April 3, Download previous year papers here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC Group-C) prelim will be conducted on April 3.

Owing to the exam, the board has released hall tickets at least ten days before the exam date.

Aspirants can download the Maharashtra Group C Admission Certificate using the registered mobile number or email and then provide the OTP.

check the PDF files below to receive an overview of the previous year's papers.

Advertisement

2.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 03:00 PM IST