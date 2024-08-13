MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12

MPPSC |

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Gynecologist for the Public Health and Medical Education Department of Madhya Pradesh Government.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam, must register themselves on the given application link before the deadline. The MPPSC will be accepting applications from August 13, 2024, at 12:00 noon, through September 12, 2024, at 12:00 noon. The recruitment campaign aims to fill 207 vacant positions as specialists in gynecology.

Candidates can fill out the application form at the official websites, www.mponline.gov.in and www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. It is important for the candidates to note that the applications will only be accepted via online means.

Candidates from the state who fall under one of the following categories: SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, or PWD must pay a fee of Rs. 1000; all other applicants must pay Rs. 2000.

It is advised for the candidates to check the application form carefully before submitting it. The online application form error correction process is available only between August 16, 2024, and September 14, 2024 (up to 12:00 noon). A charge of ₹ 50 per error correction per session will be required for this.

The online application form should be filled out carefully by candidates, as they should be aware that any errors cannot be fixed during the interview stage. If there are any other errors besides the name that need to be fixed within the error correction window, do so.

A candidate will have to pay the difference in application fees if, during the error correction period, he corrects his online application form filled out as a reserved category and makes it an unreserved category. Incorrect information must be corrected in addition to the application fee; however, an online application submitted under the unreserved category will be considered reserved. The difference in the application fee will not be reimbursed in the event of a category change.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Attach the needed files.

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Download and save for later use