 MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12

MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission is accepting online applications for the recruitment exam 2024. This campaign aims to fill 207 open gynecology specialist positions.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
article-image
MPPSC |

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is inviting applications for the post of Gynecologist for the Public Health and Medical Education Department of Madhya Pradesh Government.

Candidates who wish to appear for the exam, must register themselves on the given application link before the deadline. The MPPSC will be accepting applications from August 13, 2024, at 12:00 noon, through September 12, 2024, at 12:00 noon. The recruitment campaign aims to fill 207 vacant positions as specialists in gynecology.

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids

Candidates can fill out the application form at the official websites, www.mponline.gov.in and www.mppsc.mp.gov.in. It is important for the candidates to note that the applications will only be accepted via online means.

Candidates from the state who fall under one of the following categories: SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, or PWD must pay a fee of Rs. 1000; all other applicants must pay Rs. 2000.

It is advised for the candidates to check the application form carefully before submitting it. The online application form error correction process is available only between August 16, 2024, and September 14, 2024 (up to 12:00 noon). A charge of ₹ 50 per error correction per session will be required for this.

The online application form should be filled out carefully by candidates, as they should be aware that any errors cannot be fixed during the interview stage. If there are any other errors besides the name that need to be fixed within the error correction window, do so.

A candidate will have to pay the difference in application fees if, during the error correction period, he corrects his online application form filled out as a reserved category and makes it an unreserved category. Incorrect information must be corrected in addition to the application fee; however, an online application submitted under the unreserved category will be considered reserved. The difference in the application fee will not be reimbursed in the event of a category change.

Read Also
CA Foundation September 2024: Last Day To Submit Exam Form Today; Know How To Apply
article-image

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Search for the application link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step4: After that, complete the application.

Step 5: Attach the needed files.

Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Download and save for later use

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12

MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 207 Gynecologist Vacancies From Aug 13 To Sep 12

SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside

SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside

TNPSC Vacancy 2024: 861 Job Positions Now Available! Apply Now

TNPSC Vacancy 2024: 861 Job Positions Now Available! Apply Now

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!

Jharkhand HC Releases Admit Cards for Typing Skill Test 2024; Direct Link Inside!