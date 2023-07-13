MPPSC PCS Prelims Results Out At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

MPPSC PCS 2023 Prelims results are OUT. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results of the State Service Preliminary Exam (MPPSC PCS 2023). Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC PCS exam can check by visiting the official site at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
MPPSC would fill 457 seats in various services across the state.
The Preliminary exam was conducted by the MPPSC on May 21, 2023. Selected candidates in the Prelims exam will now have to appear for PCS Mains and then Interview rounds.
Check MPPSC PCS Prelims result 2022
MPPSC PCS Prelims Results | MPPSC
MPPSC also released the cut-off Marks for each category of candidates.
The cut-off marks for various categories are:
UR Open: 160
UR Female: 158
SC Open: 148
SC Female:138
ST Open and Female: 130
OBC Open: 154
OBC Female: 152
EWS Open: 154
EWS Female: 152
Steps to check MPPSC Prelims Result 2023:
Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link given for State Service Prelims Result 2023.
A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.
Download the fPDF file and save it.
Take a printout of the result page for further need.
