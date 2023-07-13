MPPSC PCS Prelims Results Out At mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission(MPPSC) PCS Prelims Results | mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC PCS 2023 Prelims results are OUT. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the results of the State Service Preliminary Exam (MPPSC PCS 2023). Candidates who appeared for the MPPSC PCS exam can check by visiting the official site at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC would fill 457 seats in various services across the state.

The Preliminary exam was conducted by the MPPSC on May 21, 2023. Selected candidates in the Prelims exam will now have to appear for PCS Mains and then Interview rounds.

MPPSC also released the cut-off Marks for each category of candidates.

The cut-off marks for various categories are:

UR Open: 160

UR Female: 158

SC Open: 148

SC Female:138

ST Open and Female: 130

OBC Open: 154

OBC Female: 152

EWS Open: 154

EWS Female: 152

Steps to check MPPSC Prelims Result 2023:

Go to the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for State Service Prelims Result 2023.

A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

Download the fPDF file and save it.

Take a printout of the result page for further need.