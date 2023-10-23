 MPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Date Extended To November 8; Know How To Apply
MPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Date Extended To November 8; Know How To Apply

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the PSC exam till November 8.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 23, 2023, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Picture

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the PSC exam till November 8 from October 21st. To submit an application for the examination, interested parties may do so online at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The examination 2023 is listed as taking place on December 17, 2023. The examination will be administered over the course of two shifts: 10 am to 12 pm, and 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm on the second shift.

How To Apply For The MPPSC PCS Exam?

Go to MPPSC’s official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Select the activated link once you reach the homepage of the website to register for the MPPSC PCS examination.

A registration window will appear on the screen in response to your selection.

Register with the requested information, including personal, professional, and academic details.

The required fee must be paid online.

Compile and return the application.

Download the page of receipt.

Make a copy of the document to print out for future reference.

article-image
