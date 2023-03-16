MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: Apply for 4792 vacancies

MPPEB has invited application for 4792 Group 5 vacancies | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has invited application for 4792 Group 5 vacancies of Staff Nurse, Female Multipurpose Worker (ANM), Assistant Veterinary Field Officer and other equivalent posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esb.mponline.gov.in.

The application process started on March 15 and the last date to submit the application form is March 29. The group 5 recruitment examination will be conducted on June 17.

MPPEB to fill 4792 vacancies of which 3054 are fresh vacancies and 1738 backlog vacancies.

Age: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 45 years.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of Rs. 500, while candidates from the reserved category should pay Rs. 250.

MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023: steps to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the Group 5 application link and proceed with the registration

Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.