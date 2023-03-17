MPBSE takes strict action against centre heads responsible for Paper leak

MPBSE Paper leak | Representative Photo

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to take strict action against selected authorities who allegedly failed to maintain confidentiality in the board exams.

“Action on 9 Center Heads and Assistant Center Heads on charges of negligence in maintaining confidentiality and credibility of board examinations,” the MPBSE tweeted through its official account.

“Commissioner Public Education Abhay Verma suspended on the recommendation of the Board of Secondary Education,” the tweet added.

The board issued an official notice for the same, which listed the names and departments of the officials who have been allegedly involved in malpractices in the board exams.

“Board exams have started from march 1, 2023 and there appears to be gross negligence in maintaining the credibility of the examination by the following center heads and assistant center heads appointed for conducting the examination,” the notice stated.