MPBSE class 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be OUT on May 25, confirms official

MP board class 10th, 12th result | FP

Bhopal: MP Board class 10th & 12th Result 2023 will be released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on May 25, an official from the board confirmed.

State Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the result via press conference.

Once declared, students can check their result at the official website at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE class 10th, 12th exam 2023

The Class 10 board exams in the state began on March 1 and ended on March 27.

Class 12 exams commenced from March 2 and ended on April 1.

The exam duration was of three hours which began at 9 am and concluded at 12 pm.

Students who have successfully appeared for the examination can check here for more updates and information regarding the results.

Once the direct link is active, students will be able to check and download their results from the official website at mpresults.nic.in.

This year, the board will declare results for more than 19 lakh students.

STEPS TO CHECK ON MP BOARD RESULT 2023

Visit the official website of the MP Board

Click on the highlighted result link tab

Enter your credentials as asked

Click on submit

Your result will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.