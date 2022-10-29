MP PEB Group I, II, Sub Groups Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

e-Paper Get App
The downloading link of the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022 will remain visible till the date of examination. However, candidates are advised to download it as early as possible

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board- Group 2 Sub Group 4 | Image Credit: Wikipedia
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

About MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022:

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had issued a notification for the Recruitment of Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I in 208 vacant positions. The online applications were filled up to March 2022 and Now according to the official notification, the online examination is scheduled to be held in November 2022 for which the Board has released the Exam Date.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Recruitment 2022

Number of Vacancy – 208 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online Examination

Details of MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022:

The downloading link of the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022 will remain visible till the date of examination. However, candidates are advised to download it as early as possible. In order to download the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022, candidates will be required to enter their Application Number in the specified box.

After downloading the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022, candidates must check all the details and then take a print of the admit card on an A4 page. Candidates must carry the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022 along with an original Photo ID proof failing to which the candidates will not be allowed in the exam hall.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB Group 2 Sub Group 4 Admit Card 2022:

The MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022 will available soon. To download the E Admit Card, candidates can visit the official website peb.mp.gov.in. Here in the Admit Card section, candidates have to click on the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022 and then they will be provide the direct link of downloading the admit card. For more details, check the instructions provided below.

Instructions for Downloading the MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022:

1. Go to the Important Links section

2. Click on the Download Admit Card link

3. The official page for downloading the admit card will be opened

4. Enter the following details as per the requirement:

Online Application Number

Date of Birth

5. After that click on Search

6. After that, candidates will be able to download the admit card.

