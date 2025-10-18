 MP News: Congress Workers Protest In Mandsaur Over Secret Filming Of Girl Students At College Event
Congress workers in Mandsaur, MP, protested after it emerged that girl students were secretly filmed while changing clothes during a college youth festival. Three students were arrested in the voyeurism case. The protest turned heated, with attempts to burn the CM’s effigy, prompting police to intervene and disperse the crowd.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Mandsaur: The Congress workers, on Friday, created a furore during a protest after a case of secretly filming girl students while the latter were changing clothes in a room during a government college's youth festival came to light in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur.

The Mandsaur district police have arrested three students for their alleged involvement in the matter on October 15.

On Friday evening, a large number of Congress workers assembled at the Bhanpur Government College in Mandsaur and held a protest against the ABVP and the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh.

During the protest, Congress workers attempted to burn Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's effigy, which was stopped by the police present at the site.

Restriction made the protesters furious as they exchanged heated arguments with police personnel.

However, police took prompt action and used fire extinguisher to douse the effigy set on flame and to disperse the mob on Friday evening.

Congress MLA Vipin Jain, who participated in the protest, accused the police officers prohibiting party workers from exercising their constitutional rights.

On Wednesday, Bhanpura police station had received a complaint that the girl students were filmed secretly while changing costumes in the changing room, during preparations for an event of the ongoing youth festival at the college on Tuesday.

According to the Bhanpura police station in-charge, after receiving the complaint, three of the four accused students have been arrested and booked under Sections 77 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with voyeurism and crimes committed with two or more persons with a common intent.

While all three arrested student leaders were sent into judicial custody by a court, the local police have sent the seized cellphone for forensic analysis to figure out whether more such videos were on the phone or not.

