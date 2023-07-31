MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends On July 31; State Merit List To Be Published On Aug 1

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Ends On July 31 | Representative Image

As the registration process for MP NEET UG 2023 counselling concludes on July 31 (today), aspiring medical candidates in Madhya Pradesh are eagerly awaiting the release of the state merit list on August 1.

The MP NEET UG 2023 counselling is conducted by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) for candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG examination.

Steps to apply for MP NEET UG 2023 counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh - dme.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the NEET UG 2023 counselling registration link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Fill in the required personal and academic details in the registration form.

Step 4: Upload scanned copies of necessary documents, such as NEET UG scorecard, educational certificates, and photographs.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee through the provided online payment options.

Step 6: Submit the completed registration form and keep a printout of the acknowledgement for future reference.

The publication of vacancies and invitation for objections in response to vacancies will take place from July 26 to July 27, 2023. On August 1, 2023, a state merit list of all registered candidates will be published. From August 2 to August 4, 2023, the choice filling and locking facility will be open.

The allotment results for round 1 will be released on August 7. The reporting time at the allotted medical or dental college for document verification and admission is from August 8 to August 14, 2023. Between August 8 and August 14, 2023, candidates can upgrade by logging into their accounts. From August 8 until August 14, 2023, candidates can resign or cancel their college admission online.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)