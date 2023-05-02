MP HSTET 2023: application process to begin at esb.mp.gov.in, starting May 8

MP HSTET 2023 | Representational pic

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the notification for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP HSTET) 2023.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in from May 18.

The last date for the submission of the application form is June 1.

Candidates can make changes to the application forms is June 6. The HSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Check the detailed notification here

MP HSTET recruitment 2023 application fee:

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of ₹500, whereas ₹250 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

MP HSTET recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8720 vacancies.