 MP HSTET 2023: application process to begin at esb.mp.gov.in, starting May 8
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP HSTET 2023: application process to begin at esb.mp.gov.in, starting May 8

MP HSTET 2023: application process to begin at esb.mp.gov.in, starting May 8

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in from May 18. The last date for the submission of the application form is June 1.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
MP HSTET 2023 | Representational pic

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has issued the notification for the MP High School Teacher Eligibility Test (MP HSTET) 2023.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in from May 18.

The last date for the submission of the application form is June 1.

Candidates can make changes to the application forms is June 6. The HSTET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on August 2, 2023, from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Check the detailed notification here

Read Also
MAH LLB 3 years CET 2023 starts tomorrow, admit card out at cetcell.mahacet.org
article-image

MP HSTET recruitment 2023 application fee:

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of ₹500, whereas ₹250 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

MP HSTET recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8720 vacancies.

  • Hindi: 509

  • English: 1763

  • Sanskrit: 508

  • Urdu: 42

  • Maths: 1362

  • Biology: 755

  • Physics: 777

  • Chemistry: 781

  • History: 304

  • Political Science: 284

  • Geography: 149

  • Economics: 287

  • Sociology: 88

  • Commerce: 514

  • Agriculture: 569

  • Home Science: 28

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Startup at IIT Mandi develops AI-based affordable solution to detect respiratory, genetic disorders

Startup at IIT Mandi develops AI-based affordable solution to detect respiratory, genetic disorders

UPPSC releases UP PCS admit card 2023 at uppsc.up.nic.in: direct link here

UPPSC releases UP PCS admit card 2023 at uppsc.up.nic.in: direct link here

WBSSC recruitment scam: Candidates point to Trinamool leader close to Partha Chatterjee

WBSSC recruitment scam: Candidates point to Trinamool leader close to Partha Chatterjee

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

NEET UG 2023: NTA to release admit card soon, Know how to download

Indian student population on a rise in US: Report

Indian student population on a rise in US: Report