MP govt to pay college fees for girls under Ladli Laxmi scheme

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the state government will deposit fees for girls selected to study in engineering, law, IIT and medical colleges under its Ladli Laxmi scheme.

Chouhan made the announcement while addressing Ladli Laxmi Utsav at his residence during the day.

"We have decided that under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, fees for engineering, law, IIT and medical colleges will not be paid by parents, but by Shivraj 'mama'," the chief minister said.

He further said the "Ladli Lakshmi Utsav" will be celebrated in every city and panchayat of Madhya Pradesh from May 9 to 15, under which various competitions, programmes and health check-ups will be organised.