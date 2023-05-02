 MP govt to pay college fees for girls under Ladli Laxmi scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMP govt to pay college fees for girls under Ladli Laxmi scheme

MP govt to pay college fees for girls under Ladli Laxmi scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the announcement while addressing Ladli Laxmi Utsav at his residence during the day.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 02, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said the state government will deposit fees for girls selected to study in engineering, law, IIT and medical colleges under its Ladli Laxmi scheme.

Chouhan made the announcement while addressing Ladli Laxmi Utsav at his residence during the day.

"We have decided that under the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, fees for engineering, law, IIT and medical colleges will not be paid by parents, but by Shivraj 'mama'," the chief minister said.

He further said the "Ladli Lakshmi Utsav" will be celebrated in every city and panchayat of Madhya Pradesh from May 9 to 15, under which various competitions, programmes and health check-ups will be organised.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP govt to pay college fees for girls under Ladli Laxmi scheme

MP govt to pay college fees for girls under Ladli Laxmi scheme

Maharashtra: Education minister launches 2 ICT-enabled future skills programs, empowering rural...

Maharashtra: Education minister launches 2 ICT-enabled future skills programs, empowering rural...

UGC launches unified portal for faculty appointments at central universities

UGC launches unified portal for faculty appointments at central universities

Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

Apply for faculty posts in Indian Maritime University at imu.edu.in

SSC CGL 2023 registration process closes tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

SSC CGL 2023 registration process closes tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, direct link here