MP Class 12 Exams 2024 Commence Today; Guidelines and Admit Card

FP Pic

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to commence the MP Class 12 exams for the academic year 2024 today, February 6. As students gear up for the examinations, here are the key details and guidelines to ensure a smooth conduct of the exams.

Date and Time:

The MP Class 12 exams 2024 will run from February 6 to March 5.

Exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

Subjects:

The examinations will commence with the Hindi paper on the first day, followed by English on February 8, and the Drawing exam on February 10.

The final day of exams, March 5, will feature Urdu and Marathi papers.

Admit Card and Download:

Students can download the MP Class 12 admit card 2024 from the official website, mpbsc.nic.in.

Admit cards are a mandatory document for the examination day; students will not be allowed to appear without them.

Login credentials such as registration number and date of birth are required for downloading the admit card.

Read Also JSSC CGL Exam Postponed Due to Paper Leak Scandal; New Dates Out Soon

Guidelines for MPBSE MP Class 12 Exams 2024:

Students must arrive at the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time.

On the examination day, students should carry their admit card, ID card, and other important documents.

The duration for each paper is three hours, with an additional 15 minutes provided for reading the question paper.

No electronic devices, including phones, watches, calculators, etc., are allowed in the examination centre.

Students are required to bring necessary stationery items such as black/blue pens, pencils, erasers, etc.

Students are adherence to these guidelines will ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Wishing all the students the very best for their MP Class 12 exams 2024!