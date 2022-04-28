MP Board Result 2022 To Be out tomorrow; Know details here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, or MPBSE, is set to declare the Class 10, 12 results on April 29 at 1 pm.

The MP Board will declare the 10th and 12th results 2022 on its official websites including mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

“The examination results of High School, Higher Secondary, Higher Secondary (Vocational), Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) Physical Education Training Patropadhi Main Examination 2022 organized by the Board of Secondary Education will be declared on 29 April 2022 at 1.00 PM,” the Madhya Pradesh government on a social media post said.

