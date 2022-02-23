MP Board Exams Time Table released, check here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MPBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examination dates for 2022. The MP Board annual exams for Classes 5 and 8 will begin on April 1, 2022, according to the timetable.



MPBSE Class 5 exams will be held between April 1 and April 8, whereas the MPBSE Class 8 exam will be held between April 1 and April 9. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 11:30 am in a paper and pencil (offline) format



Date Sheet for MPBSE Class 5 Exam 2022:

April 1 - First Language

April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)

April 5 - Second Language- English/Others

April 6 - Mathematics/Music (for visually impaired students)

April 7 - Additional Subject, General Urdu/Marathi, etc.

April 8 - Environmental Studies

Time Table for MPBSE Class 8 Exam 2022:

April 1 - First Language

April 4 - Hindi (For English/Urdu/Marathi medium students)

April 5 - Science

April 6 - Mathematics / Music (for visually impaired students)

April 7 - Third Language

April 8 - Social Science

April 9 - Second Language-English/Others

