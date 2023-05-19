MP board class 10th, 12th result likely to be out today at mpbse.nic.in

MP board class 10th, 12th result | FP

Bhopal: The results for Class 10th and 12th MP Board exams is likely to be announced on May 19.

According to the sources the state education minister is expected to announce class 10,12 results anytime soon on May 19.

MP Board announced the results for classes 5th and 8th on May 15.

MP School Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the result at 12:30 pm during a press conference. After the announcement of the result on the website, students were able to check their results from the official website: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, rskmp.in.

Steps to check the MP Class 10th and Class 12th Board Result 2023: