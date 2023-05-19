 MP board class 10th, 12th result likely to be out today at mpbse.nic.in
According to the sources the state education minister is expected to announce class 10,12 results anytime soon on May 19.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
MP board class 10th, 12th result | FP

Bhopal: The results for Class 10th and 12th MP Board exams is likely to be announced on May 19.

MP Board announced the results for classes 5th and 8th on May 15.

MP School Minister Inder Singh Parmar announced the result at 12:30 pm during a press conference. After the announcement of the result on the website, students were able to check their results from the official website: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, rskmp.in.

MP Board Class 10th, 12th result likely on May 19
article-image

Steps to check the MP Class 10th and Class 12th Board Result 2023:

  1. Go to the official websites- at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in

  2. Click the desired results link on the home page.

  3. Fill the required details.

  4. This will display the result of your MP Board exams. Students can download and save for later use.

