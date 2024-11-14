MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024: Stray Vacancy Round 2 Registration Window To Open Today

MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

The MP AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2024 stray vacancy round 2 registration procedure will open today, November 14, 2024, according to the Directorate of AYUSH, Madhya Pradesh. To finish the registration process, students who are interested in round two of counselling must go to the official website.



The deadline for students to register for the round two stray vacancy is November 16, 2024, based on the dates provided.

Important dates:



Registration window opens - November 14 to 16, 2024

Publishing of merit list - November 18, 2024

Choice filling opens and locking last date - November 19, 2024

Choice locking ends - November 20, 2024

Publishing of merit list - November 21, 2024

Reporting to the college - November 22, 2024

How to apply?



-Visit MP AYUSH counseling's official website.

-Select the registration link for the AYUSH counselling stray vacancy round 2.

-Enter the NEET UG roll number and password or create a new profile.

-Fill out the counselling registration link with all the necessary information.

-Click "Submit" after saving.

Required documents:

Aadhar card

Valid email ID

NEET 2024 admit card

NEET 2024 scorecard

Class 10 admit card

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 admit card

Class 12 mark sheet

Mobile number

Recent photographs

Recent signature

Debit card/credit card/ net banking for payment

Date of Birth Certificate (if not included in the High School Certificate)

Proof of identity (Aadhar, PAN, Driving Licence, or Passport)