MoS Urges The G20 Countries To

MoS (I/C) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh addressing at the Inaugural Session of Research Ministers' Meeting in Mumbai today. | PIB

Mumbai: At the successful conclusion of the G20 Research and Innovation Ministerial Meeting, which was held in Mumbai today under the direction of the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh urged G20 nations to overcome their differences and tackle the challenges that the world is facing.

While recognizing the importance of adoption of initiatives that promote lifestyles for sustainable development, such as India’s Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) initiative, the G20 Research Ministers expressed commitment to achieving a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future.

During the meeting, the G20 Ministers expressed their commitment to encourage the mobility of students, scholars, researchers, and scientists across research and higher education institutions through mobility programmes.

Dr. Singh said, "In recent times, Scientists and Researchers have been at the forefront of cutting-edge discoveries and advancements across multiple disciplines, from space exploration to artificial intelligence, from biotechnology to nanotechnology, and have pushed the boundaries of scientific understanding and fostered innovation that benefits humanity as a whole."

Dr. Singh also emphasised the need for the G20 countries to harness technology, innovate, and support eco-innovations because they not only help to reduce environmental effects but also boost economic growth and open up new job opportunities.

"Developing quantum technologies and exploring quantum communication, cryptography, and quantum algorithms are our next level of the G-20 research agenda," Dr. Jitendra said.

"As the world is witnessing rapid digital transformation, cyber-security has become a critical focus and has called upon the scientific community to develop algorithms that are difficult for hackers to break. We need to strengthen our cyber-security infrastructure by developing advanced systems to protect critical digital assets and data," he added.

The minister acknowledged the success of technology-based startups in developing AI solutions across various sectors. The integration of AI and data analytics has improved decision-making processes, enhanced productivity, and fostered innovation in diverse industries.

The minister reiterated India's commitment to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations through international collaboration and partnerships.