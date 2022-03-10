More than 600 Indian students from Sumy make critical journey to Poland

More than 600 Indian students would soon fly home after a gruelling 24-hour long journey from the city of Sumy in Eastern Ukraine to Poland.

The students who were stuck in Sumy for weeks finally left for Poltava in Central Ukraine, through a single passage of Golubovka-Romny-Lokhvitsa-Lubny regions in the east, this is after an earlier planned route through Russian administrative centres of Sudzha and Belgorod was decided against at the last minute. Ukraine had rejected humanitarian corridors out of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy that lead to Russia and Belarus, claiming it to be "immoral."

Students, in the city of Sumy, told the Free Press Journal that the journey to Poltava which usually takes around 3 hours lasted for 11 hours due to the longer route taken by them. The Red Cross along with the Indian Embassy escorted the students to Poltava by buses. On Wednesday, the students reached the city of Lviv, one of the major cultural centres in Western Ukraine, by train around 4:00PM (IST). At the time of this paper going to print, students were on their way to Poland on a train from Lviv.

Braving snowfall and extremely cold weather, students who travelled the entire day were thankful that they didn’t experience any untoward incidents on their way. They added that food, water and other essential items were also provided to them by the Indian authorities. Students were also told to not share any information about their travel with anyone by the authorities.

Increasing pressure on the Indian Embassy led to a plan where students were expected to leave the country, in groups on March 7 through different routes but security concerns “the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine being compromised,” led to the them walking back to their hostels after alighting from the buses which were arranged to take them out of the city.

In photos tweeted by the Indian Embassy, Indian students from Sumy, who have boarded the special train organised with the help of Ukrainian authorities, can be seen smiling. “Ambassador flags off special train with 600 Indian students from Sumy University at Lviv Railway Station. They will travel to Poland and are expected to board evacuation flights to India tomorrow. Be Safe, Be Strong,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted on Wednesday.

Although a ceasefire had been announced by Russia in Sumy, along with four other Ukrainian cities, to establish safe corridors for citizens to evacuate, the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration, Dmytro Zhyvitsky said that Russian planes continued to drop bombs on residential areas of the city as the war has entered its fourteenth day.

🇮🇳n students from Sumy on board the special train organised with assistance of 🇺🇦n authorities. Mission will continue to facilitate their movement westwards.

Bringing back our students safely and securely will remain our priority.



Be Safe Be Strong pic.twitter.com/lGNnHsfRs7 — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 9, 2022

Ambassador flags off special train with 600 🇮🇳n students from Sumy University at Lviv Railway Station. They will travel to Poland and are expected to board evacuation flights to 🇮🇳 tomorrow.

Be Safe Be Strong pic.twitter.com/6KYSAMxl9U — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 9, 2022

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:17 AM IST