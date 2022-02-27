ModiHaiToMumkinHai trends on Twitter as stranded Indian students return from Ukraine

Amid the prevailing tension between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian Government has safely evacuated many stranded students from Ukraine, returning them to their respective States.



The Government has managed to bring back students from states like Tamil Nadu, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, and many more. Being back at their homes, students are witnessing a sense of gratefulness towards the Indian Government.



Among the many who returned, several students have expressed their gratitude on the social media platform Twitter. They have written about their conditions and thanked the Government using the hashtag #ModiHaiToMumkinHai.



Rajesh Jha, a Twitter user, wrote, "Have returned from Ukraine. People here told us that they were carrying the tricolour of India with us. Neither the Ukrainian soldiers nor the Russians were stopping us. We came back safely without any fear." (SIC)



Another Twitter, Guruprasad Shenoy, thanked the Prime Minister, Modi, for keeping Indians safe in every corner of the world.



Similar to Guruprasad, Shashank Shukla wrote on Twitter, "Imagine the power of being Indian these days. You just need to put a big Indian flag on your vehicle in a war zone, and then nobody can dare to touch you."



He added that India's role in geopolitics is increasing day by day.



Students and parents also appreciate the Government and Prime Minister's efforts in bringing the students back safely from Ukraine.



"Every student as well their parents were thankful to the decisive leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji for successfully evacuating them," said Sneha Vemulkar.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:31 PM IST