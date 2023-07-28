‘MoD Taking Steps to Ensure Academic Excellence of 33 Sainik Schools’ | IANS

New Delhi: MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt on Friday said that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is taking steps to ensure academic excellence of cadets of 33 Sainik Schools.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Minister said that the primary aim of Sainik Schools is to prepare cadets academically, physically and mentally for the entry into the National Defence Academy.

He said that the steps taken for the Sainik Schools include conducting interactive training and close monitoring of progress of cadets, remedial classes for slow learners, introduction of latest pedagogical practices, in-service course and training for teachers, guest lectures and motivational tours for cadets etc.

He said that the Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence has issued guidelines to all Sainik Schools to ensure that the academic excellence is achieved by each student in particular and the school in general.

The Minister said that the government recognises the role of teachers of Sainik Schools in shaping the future of the cadets. Teachers of Sainik Schools are eligible for nominations to the awards instituted by the Ministry of Education.

It includes National Awards to Teachers and Information Communication Technology Awards.

He said that to ensure the motivational level of teachers, due appreciation and recognition from the chairman, local board of administration and principal of the respective Sainik School is given to the teachers of Sainik Schools.