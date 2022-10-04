e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMizoram: Over 6,000 Myanmarese refugee students enrolled in govt schools

Mizoram: Over 6,000 Myanmarese refugee students enrolled in govt schools

Mizoram University and the Institute of Chin Affairs (ICA) recently agreed to establish diploma courses in the Burmese language

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
article-image
As per Mizoram Education Department officials, 5,221 Myanmarese children have enrolled in government schools, 184 in government-aided institutes, and 790 in private schools | IANS
Follow us on

Aizawl: Over 6,000 children of Myanmarese refugees have enrolled in government and private schools across Mizoram since March last year, following the military coup there.

As per Mizoram Education Department officials, 5,221 Myanmarese children have enrolled in government schools, 184 in government-aided institutes, and 790 in private schools up to Class 10 throughout the state.

Right to Education Act

The Education Department had previously informed all district and sub-divisional education officers, citing the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act-2009), that children aged 6 to 14 years belonging to disadvantaged communities have the right to be admitted to schools in a class appropriate to his/her age for completing elementary education.

Earlier, some Myanmar parliamentarians and parents asked Mizoram Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte to "look into the academic and other problems" of Myanmarese children, and the state government then issued a notification about the enrollment of Myanmar child refugees.

Read Also
Mumbai: Over 4000 students selected under RTE's 25% quota
article-image

From Mizo to Burmese

The children have no language problems with Mizoram's academic syllabus textbooks and other materials because the majority of them are from the Chin community, who share the same ancestry and culture as the Mizos of Mizoram, and also speak Mizo.

Mizoram University and the Institute of Chin Affairs (ICA), a non-governmental organisation, recently agreed to establish diploma courses in the Burmese language and communication skills at the central university.

Official records state that around 30,400 Myanmar refugees, including 11,798 children and 10,047 women, are sheltered in Mizoram in over 156 camps spread across all 11 districts, while a large number of them sought refuge in relatives' homes, community centres, rented houses, government buildings, and shelter houses established by various NGOs, including the Young Mizo Association, one of the largest NGOs in northeast India.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mizoram: Over 6,000 Myanmarese refugee students enrolled in govt schools

Mizoram: Over 6,000 Myanmarese refugee students enrolled in govt schools

UP: Students hold professors hostage after Allahabad University hikes fee

UP: Students hold professors hostage after Allahabad University hikes fee

Mumbai: Here are the admission application dates of top schools in the city

Mumbai: Here are the admission application dates of top schools in the city

NMC scheme not popular as Ukraine returnee Indian students worry about costs, year back, and more

NMC scheme not popular as Ukraine returnee Indian students worry about costs, year back, and more

UGC asks institutions to appoint compliance officers for international students

UGC asks institutions to appoint compliance officers for international students