Mizoram: MBSE Releases Board Exams 2024 Schedule at mbse.edu.in | Representative image

The Mizoram Board Exams date sheet has been released by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) 2024. The timetable includes the HSLC and HSSLC exams, and individuals can access the schedule on the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

According to the official timetable, the HSLC or Class 10 exam is set to commence on February 26 and conclude on March 15, 2024. The exam will be held in a single session, from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Additionally, the practical exam is scheduled for February 21, 2024, in a single session from 9 am to 4 pm.

The HSSLC exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams are set to start on February 28 and end on March 28, 2024.

The exams will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, and practical exams are scheduled for February 14, 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Direct link to download HSLC datesheet

Direct link to download HSSLC datesheet

Steps to download Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in.

Click on Mizoram Board Exam 2024 date sheet for Class 10, 12 available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.